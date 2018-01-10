DPS students shine in interschool competition

Nashik : In an interschool competition organized by Kishor Suryawanshi International School on its founder’s day, students of Delhi Public School bagged the top positions in all the various competitions which were organised on the occasion.

Khushi Shah secured 1st position and Prathmesh Sonawane shone in drawing competition. Vedika Gawande stood 1st in solo dance competition. She also secured 1st position in group dance. Dipsites received applause on ‘Shiva Tandav’ presented by them. They also grabbed 2nd position with their performance on ‘Aarambha Hai Prachand’.

The students won English group singing competition by securing 1st position. They got 2nd position in Hindi group singing, whereas solo singing competition was won by Niranjana Kurup and duet singing competition was won by Ayush and Shivani by securing 2nd position in both solo and duet singing. English and Hindi Elocution winners from DPS were Vaidehi Sinha and Shravani More securing 3rd and 2nd positions respectively, while Aditya Rajkumar won the 3rd prize for English extempore competition.

The management of DPS congratulated all the participants and winners.