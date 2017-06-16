Divisional workshop of govt women representatives on June 20

Nashik: Considering possibility of sexual and mental harassment of women employees at government offices, workshop of women representatives at divisional level has been organised on June 20 from 11 am to 5 pm at Dadasaheb Gaikwad hall, Bhabhanagar to stop these instances. Chairperson of state Commission for Women Vijaya Rahatkar will provide her guidance at the workshop.

District Collector, special Inspector Generals of Police, Superintendents of Police, senior officials from government offices and chiefs and three principal representatives who have been appointed on the committee against women atrocity in offices from Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar will take part in the workshop.

The objective of the workshop is to stop harassment by senior and male colleagues, informed convener of the project Sarita Narke. 2000 women from the division likely to attend this workshop. A committee against women atrocity has been formed at any government office having more than 10 employees. A single chairperson and two members have been appointed on it and some powers have been given to them. Information about these powers will be given in the workshop.

Government has started to take efforts at all level to stop atrocities against women. An arrangement has been made to make complaint with the committee against women atrocity. Review about how many complaints received with representatives, their form and action against concerned will be taken in the workshop.

Information about the action to be taken against concerned for harassment of women will be given to the representatives, hence they can make their other office colleagues aware with this.