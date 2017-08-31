Divisional meet Corporators slam officials

Nashik Road : Street lights in prabhags 17 and 18 in Jail Road area are off since last eight days. They have not been repaired despite complaint with NMC officials. Angry over this, Shiv Sena corporators took an aggressive stand and gifted a lantern to electricity department officials. They staged a protest in front of the chairperson.

The meeting of Nashik Road divisional prabhag committee was held at NMC divisional office near Durga garden at 11 am on Monday. 15 corporators out of total 23 corporators were present. After meeting began under chairperson Anita Satbhai, corporator Jayashri Kharjul complained about low pressure water supply in Sinnar Phata, Chehedi, Gadekar farm and Kharjul farm, while Seema Tajane alleged NMC employees are not taking any action about contaminated water supply and menace of stray dogs. Meera Handge demanded immediate restoration of street lights in Jail Road area.

Suryakant Lavate slammed officials for not spraying insecticides in Deolaligaon, Artillery Centre road and Anandnagar area for control of dengue.

Corporators Meera Handge, Jayashri Kharjul, Sunita Kothule and divisional officer Somnath Wadekar were present.