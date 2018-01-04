Divisional conference to be held on Jan 5

Nashik: The divisional conference has been organised regarding democracy, election and proper governance to take review of the work which was done in last 25 years due to silver jubilee celebration year of formation of local civic body and to decide next progress and direction. This conference will be held at Nashik on January 5. Its report will be tabled to the Election Commission and state government, informed Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Zagade in a media briefing.

The Panchayat Raj system which existed with 73rd and 74th amendment of Constitution of India is completing 25 years. Considering the exact benefit of this system and changes to be made in it, the state level conference by state government and the Election Commission was held earlier. It was decided to conduct conference at divisional level to hold discussions over what happened in 25 years? Whether any fruitful things are happening through this? Is there need to make it more effective? and whether principal objective of Panchayat Raj was achieved or not? As per this conference will be held in Nashik district for first time on January 5, informed Divisional Commissioner Zagade in the media briefing which was organised at government rest house.

Zagade further informed that the conference will be held at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University and will be inaugurated by Minister of State Dada Bhuse. Current and former Mayors, Zilla Parishad chairperson, some selected sarpanch and corporators will take part in the conference.

In addition members who have done work have been invited. Others should also take part, he urged. Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Deepakkumar Meena was also present.

Meanwhile, this conference will be telecast live from facebook and youtube at Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporation and Nagar Parishads. With this all members, employees and officials will get opportunity to see the conference.