Div planning board election; 112 nominations filed

Nashik: 108 aspirants filed 112 nominations for district planning board election with Additional District Collector in-charge Ramdas Khedkar on Monday. Many stalwarts expressed their wish to contest this election, but this election is likely to be held unopposed.

Monday was last day to file the nominations. Though more than 130 aspirants purchased nominations for 40 seats, only two had filed their nominations till Thursday. As district collectorate was shut from Friday to Sunday due to official holidays, it witnessed a rush of aspirants filing their nominations on Monday. Additional District Collector in-charge Khedkar accepted these nominations.

32 aspirants filed 34 nominations from large urban area, whereas 59 aspirants filed their nominations from rural area. 10 aspirants filed 11 nominations from small urban area.