District collectorate progressing to e-office

Nashik : A work to scan historic documents in revenue department and to keep important record for longer period has been completed. This shows that the district collectorate is progressing to e-office. Old record will be made available online for citizens. 1.47 crore documents in the revenue department were scanned, informed District Collector Radhakrishnan B.

The decision to scan record in the revenue department was taken in 2014-15. It was difficult to maintain record of historic documents of cities and villages.

Though the revenue department has the record of Nizam era, it is lying at tehsil and district collectorate for lack of proper maintenance. Considering difficulties in preparation of computerised data, it was decided to scan the record to maintain it.

The government had floated tender process for scanning of the record in 2015-16. Agency was appointed to scan record in 34 districts. Karvy agency had scanned documents in Nashik district. Revenue and land record departments have age old documents related city survey, 7/12 extract, changes and NA (non-agriculture).

The documents were scanned and their indexing has been made. The work to scan documents in district collectorate, prant, tehsil, town land record office and land record department was undertaken. Scanning of 1.47 crore documents in the revenue department has been completed and they will be made available online for citizens soon, informed District Collector Radhakrishnan B.