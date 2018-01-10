District admin to monitor illegal mineral mining

Nashik : Following stay by state government on auctioning of sand blocks in state as per instructions by High Court, the district administration has deployed special squads at taluka level over possibility of illegal sand mining. These squads will monitor the sand blocks.

The state government has earned large scale revenue through auctioning of sand blocks. Though mining is conducted at these blocks, it is mandatory for administration as well as contractor to follow norm of environment conservation. A petition mentioning that these norms were not following was filed in Nagpur bench of High Court.

The High Court instructed to prepare plan regarding environment conservation and facts which are harmful for environment. While taking approval by environment department for these plans, it has been instructed to table them district level environment committee. It also instructed that auction of blocks should not be conducted until next decision comes in. As a result, there are restrictions on many sand blocks auctioning in the state.

Taking benefit of this, sand mafia is likely to get active in the district again. Contractors had turned their back to e-auctioning of sand mining blocks conducted by the district administration. Following High Court stay, auctioning of 30 blocks in 15 talukas has been stalled.

Considering possibility of illegal sand mining due to this, squad of prant official, tehsildar, police and talathi has been formed immediately at taluka level and district administration has instructed to monitor sand mafia with help of police. With this sand mafia is on radar of the district administration.