Distribution of plots for industries soon: Prin secy Porwal

Satpur : Land is being acquired in the district for industries and this process is in final stage. After its completion, plots will be distributed to industries and development will get impetus due to this, informed principal secretary (industries) Sunil Porwal. In addition, investment on large scale is likely to be made in Nashik division in upcoming period. 350 acres of land is being acquired at Malegaon. Another land along with it will also be in possession and textile cluster will be set up at Malegaon soon, he informed further.

Porwal was speaking in a meeting organised at NIMA.

Porwal took information about various problems of industrialists and assured to hold discussions to find out measures for them. When asked about difference in power tariff for industries, he asked to table electricity bill. It will be proper to speak after inspecting the bill. If there is difference, it will be considered, assured Porwal.

A work to set up basic facilities on the land in Dindori has got momentum and plots here will be distributed within a month, he said. As Panjarpol has barren land on large scale, work on this project will be conducted anew and action will be started to taken this land into possession, Porwal added. Besides this land acquisition in Peth, Wadiwarhe and Sinnar area is in final stage. As result land on large scale will get available at Nashik soon, he informed. While refusing to give information about large scale industry that will be coming to Dindori, Porwal stated that that industry will be from defence or engineering sector.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate ‘Make in Nashik’ at Mumbai between February 18 to 20. A ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ project has been organised. Investment of Rs. 8 lakh is expected through this. Success of this programme is depends on the number of MoUs in it and special measures have been conducted from government level for this, he said.

India will become a big market in upcoming period. Considering this government of India has decided to manufacture equipments in defence sector in the country itself. Import will be reduced with this and there will be efforts to boost new industries which are capable to export their products, Porwal informed. There is an opportunity on large scale for investment in India. As Maharashtra has same thing, opportunities are generating automatically in Nashik, he made it clear.

Meanwhile, state has been divided into four divisions – Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad and Vidarbha – for ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ project. A responsibility to make presentation at divisional level and to promote division for investment has been given to steering committee of each division.

This responsibility will remain with committee through initiative by NIMA. Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Ahmednagar will be included in Nashik division.