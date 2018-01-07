Digitisation of post offices is underway

Nashik: A work has been undertaken to digitise entire post department. For this a core system integrated (CSI) will be functioned at post offices in Nashik division. Transactions in 55 sub post offices and 600 rural post office branches have been closed from yesterday.

Post department has been allowed to start its bank. Payment bank is setting up at Nashik’s general post office. This bank will be started in March. EMIs of home loan, electricity bill and telephone bill payment can be made in this bank. ATM of post department has also been started.