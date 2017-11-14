Difficulties in CCTV camera installation due to admin: MLA Sanap

Panchavati : As police administration had installed CCTV cameras in the city on rental basis during last Kumbh Mela, currently there are difficulties in their installation in the city. Police administration is responsible for this, alleged city BJP chief and MLA Balasaheb Sanap.

A fund of Rs. 22 lakh has been approved with the efforts by MLA Sanap for beautification of Kapaleshwar temple under state government’s regional tourism scheme. This work was inaugurated in the temple campus on Thursday (Nov. 9). Chief of Shriji Prasad Annakshetra Narendra Thakkar inaugurated the beautification work. MLA Sanap presided over the programme.

Currently, works worth crores of rupees are being inaugurated in the city and citizens will see changes in the city soon. In addition, beautification programme of Shri Kalaram temple will be organised in next eight days, MLA Sanap informed. Thakkar said that he feels proud for being resident of Panchavati.

Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, NMC standing committee chairperson Shivaji Gangurde, Panchavati prabhag divisional committee chairperson Priyanka Mane, trustee of Shri Kapaleshwar temple Mandaleshwar Kale, senior police inspector of Panchavati police station Dinesh Bardekar, executive engineer of public works department Abhijit Shelar, corporator Uddhav Nimse, Gurmeetsingh Bagga, trustee of Kalaram temple Pandurang Bodke, Sandip Sharma, Devang Jani and others were present.

Trustee of Shri Kapaleshwar temple Adv. Bhausaheb Gambhire made the introductory speech, while Mandaleshwar Kale proposed the vote of thanks. Snehal Sarang compered the programme. Citizens in Panchavati division were present in large numbers.