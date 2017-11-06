Devotees throng Kartik Swami temple

Nashik : Devotees in large numbers gathered at Kartik Swami temple in Panchavati to take darshan of the lord on Kartik Pournima. The temple was opened for devotees on Friday afternoon. Earlier, abhishek was performed in the temple at 10 am.

As it is considered auspicious to take darshan of lord Kartik Swami on Kartiki Pournima, queues of devotees were seen outside the temple.

Devotees were allowed to enter the temple through east door. Barricades were set up in the temple campus. They were allowed to exit the temple through main door at north side.