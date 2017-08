Devotees immerse one and half day lord Ganesh idols

Nashik : Nashikities immersed one and half day lord Ganesh idols amidst chanting of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya..Pudchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’. Families immersed lord Ganesh idols in Godavari river.

Lord Ganesh arrived on 12-day sojourn this time on Friday. As per tradition, many families install lord Ganesh idol for one and half day. Accordingly, lord Ganesh idols immersed in Godavari river after worshipped them and prayer.

Every year, environmentalists make appeal to donate the idols and NMC has provided artificial ponds for immersion, but there was no such arrangement on the day.