Development works inaugurated at ward no. 3

Deolali Camp : The various development works were inaugurated in ward no. 3 of Cantonment Board in presence of prominent personalities.

Shikhar Sagarkar broke coconut open to inaugurate underground sewage work. Corporator Bhagwan Katariya informed that underground sewage construction work which is pending since 1983 has started and it has been started in Ravi society, Jaideep Villa, Bhagat apartment, Sansari lane no. 1 and 2 area.

Uttamsheth Kalal, Govardhan Karda, Tikam Kalal, Rachana Karda and citizens of the area were present.