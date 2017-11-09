Demonstration of ‘smart parking’ to be conducted at district collectorate

Nashik: Parking lots will be developed in the city under smart city mission. Demonstration about how they will be and how they will be used will be conducted in the district collectorate. Bengaluru’s Central Parking System company will conduct this demonstration. Preparations for this are going on war-footing.

The problem of parking lot in the city has become a complex issue. As there is no parking lot in heart of the city, citizens have no option than parking their vehicles on road. As a result, arguments are taking place between traffic police and citizens. As a result, parking lots will be constructed in many parts of the city under the smart city mission by central government. Three level parking lot will be constructed.

Nashik Municipal Corporation will set up puzzle, rotary and rack type of parking lot system at various locations in the city to provide space for citizens to park their vehicles. The demonstration about this parking will be within two days at the district collectorate. Bengaluru’s Central Parking System company is setting up temporary system on the lines of ‘pay and park’ at the district collectorate. The demonstration will be shown to District Collector Radhakrishnan B, Municipal Commissioner Abhishk Krishna, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal and other officials.