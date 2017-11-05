Demonstration of forensic van held at Deolali Camp

Deolali Camp: The forensic investigation van giving information about evidences which are helpful in crime investigation arrived at Deolali Camp.

Assistant police inspector Nitin Gaikwad, Jayant Ghatate, Vinod Ahire, Sudhakar Shevale and Sanap gave information about usefulness of the van to police personnel. This van will play an important part in collecting evidences.

Senior police inspector of Deolali Camp police station Subhash Daule welcomed police officials and urged all his colleagues to take information about the van. Assistant police inspector Sampat Londhe, Narote, Krishna Chavan, Vishal Salunke, Sunil Javre and other police personnel were present.