Demand to set up cycle track on Nashik-Trimbakeshwar route

Nashik: Nashik Cyclists Foundation met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to draw his attention towards setting up of cycle track on Nashik-Trimbakeshwar route and various other problems and gave a memorandum of demands to him.

It was demanded to set up cycle track from Anant Kanhere cricket ground (Golf Club) to Satpur on Nashik-Trimbakeshwar route under ‘streets with cycle track’ project. The Chief Minister was aware with the fact that this track will be useful for cyclists, cyclists preparing for competitions and players. In addition, warkaries heading to Trimbakeshwar for saint Nivruttinath Maharaj fair can also use the track temporarily.

It was also demanded that the Chief Minister should talk about cycle lane on ring roads in the city, cycle track from Cycle Circle to Motiwala medical college and beautification and take follow up for this.

President of Nashik Cyclists Foundation Pravinkumar Khabiya informed the Chief Minister about the cyclists who got success in Nashik Peloton, Indian cycle day Nashik-Mumbai cycle rally and various national and international competitions and various social projects by the Foundation.

Secretary of Nashik Cyclists Foundation Nitin Bhosale, former president Vishal Ugale, Dr. Manisha Raundal, Ravindra Dusane and Sadhana Dusane were also present.