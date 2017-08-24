Dell services are most user-friendly: Nair

Satpur: Dell company pays special attention to make all its services and products user-friendly and emphasises on research from that point of view. Considering changing needs of users in small and medium industries, workers, researchers, students and professionals doing field work, there is emphasis on making products simple, stated marketing head of Dell, Sudhir Nair.

He was speaking at a seminar, jointly organised by NIMA and Dell at Hotel SSK Solitaire. NIMA president Mangesh Patankar, vice president Uday Kharote, honorary general secretary Shrikant Bachhav, NIMA IT committee president Gaurav Dharkar and project manager of Key-stone IMS Harish Mukhil were present on the dais.

While focussing on NIMA’s work and role by IT industries in Nashik’s industrial development in his introductory speech NIMA president Mangesh Patankar, expressed his confidence on products of Dell company. Dell is not in hardware products, but has provided solutions required for various businesses, he informed.

While giving information about various services by Dell and its products through visual presentation, representatives of the company informed that it will work for increasing productivity and quality and is committed to provide quality service for industrial area in Nashik. Efforts will be taken to provide valuable contribution in association with both in Nashik’s development in future, confided NIMA.

Former NIMA president R Vyankatachalam, Madhukar Bramhankar, Ashok Rajwade, executive members Akhil Rathi, Manish Raval, Neeraj Badlani, B A Gavhane, Shivaji Avhad, Mitesh Patil and Uday Rakibe took part in the discussions which were held on this occasion. Industrialists in large numbers were present for the seminar.