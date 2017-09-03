Death of noted Marathi poetess and novelist Shirish Pai has created a vacuum

It is very sad to know that a renowned Marathi poet and novelist Shirish Pai passed away in Mumbai yesterday due to illness. Born in 1929, Pai started composing poetry when she was in secondary school. Her father, a famous Marathi writer-journalist, Pralhad Keshav Atre encouraged her to write poetry. She also joined Maratha, a Marathi daily started by her father.

Two of her poetry collections, ‘Oon Savali’ and ‘Prem Kahani’ were well received by the Marathi speaking world. Pai was credited with introducing Haiku, a Japanese poetic form in Marathi literature. She started composing Haiku in 1975. She also translated Haiku in Marathi and wrote five books on Marathi Haiku.

Shirish Pai also wrote novels in Marathi. Her novel, ‘Lal Bairagin’ was a hit.

In her last days, she stared writing for children. She wrote songs and stories for children. She was also known for her social work and participation in Samyukta Maharashtra (United Maharashtra) movement. She was greatly influenced by Soviet thinking which was reflected in her writing too.

Her death is a great loss to the Marathi literary world.

