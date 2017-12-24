Death of newborn: Clean chit to  doctors, employees

Nashik: The health department gave a report regarding death of newborn within some minutes after its birth at Indira Gandhi hospital in Panchavati to Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna. The report gave a clean chit to doctors, nurse and employees who were involved in this. Meanwhile, as allegations by relatives of deceased infant were rejected, NMC administration raised question mark over the relatives.

The enquiry report prepared by medical superintendent Dr. Rajendra Bhandari, Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde, expert doctors and others after their visit to the hospital was tabled to the Municipal Commissioner. Necessary treatment was provided to the woman who had come for delivery in the hospital. The documents showed that there was no negligence in treatment and proper treatment was provided, the report mentions.