SADIQ M CONTRACTOR

DEOLALI CAMP : The Dawoodi Bohra community celebrated Eid Ul Adhaa amidst great enthusiasm and religious fervour. The Qutba prayers were held by Deolali Amil Sk.Mohammed.

The day of Eid ul Adhaa or Bakri Eid is a symbol of prime sacrifice and submission to the will of Allah. This year around 20 Mommeens participated in the Qurbani. Jr. Amil Mulla Muffadal bhai Saab, Mulla Asgarbhai, Mustafabhai Patel, Abhizerbhai and Maadbhai Contractor where present amidst numerous devotees.