Dance Therapy workshop held at Rasbihari Int’l School

Nashik: Teachers at Rasbihari were privileged to get an opportunity to learn techniques of relieving stress. Mrs. Shalaka Sisodia introduced Dance Therapy tools to the teachers during the session where each individual experienced the emotions and the changes they were feeling.

Such tools not only help adults but also children of various age groups. It was truly an experiential learning moment for the teachers. Mrs. Sisodia is a Kathak exponent and is also working with the Tata group of companies. She teaches the top executives to not to get stressed and be judgmental.

The same techniques was shared by her with the Rasbiharian Teachers which the teachers found as an eye opener and very helpful in their daily life.