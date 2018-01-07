Cycle rally for journalists receives overwhelming response

Nashik : The Nashik Cyclist Foundation in association with HSG Manavata Cancer Centre organised a cycle rally for journalists for first time on Journalists Day, yesterday. A special programme was organised in the hall at HSG Manavata Cancer Centre. Veteran journalist and former MP Dr. Bharatkumar Raut was present as chief guest. Guide of Nashik Cyclists and IPS officer Harish Baijal, president Pravinkumar Khabiya and Dr. Raj Nagarkar were present as chief guests.

Journalist is always busy. He is attending programmes for years and making their reporting. Organisation of cycle rally for the journalists is a memorable moment in the life of journalists, stated Dr. Bharatkumar Raut. Cycle is a symbol of balance and speed. It is a good example for the journalists, he added. Cycle rally should be organised regularly and considering large number of cyclists in Nashik and passion for it, there is a need to set up a cycling track in Nashik, Raut mentioned. Journalists should come together for this, he urged. “If there is success in setting up minimum a single cycle track in upcoming year, I will come to Nashik again for cycle rally on next journalists day,” Dr. Raut promised.

Stating that Nashik should be known as capital of cycling, Harish Baijal assured to provide every cooperation to HSG Manavata Cancer Centre for usage of cycle for health. He also informed that projects would be undertaken in future in association with it. Various projects will also be undertaken by Foundation for health of society. Nashikites should use cycle for a single day minimum, Baijal mentioned.

Representatives of media are overwhelmed by this unique project of Nashik Cyclists Foundation and there should be organisation of such projects regularly for the journalists,, executive editor of daily Deshdoot Milind Sajgure hopes.

Earlier, president of Nashik Cyclists Foundation Pravin Khabiya made the introductory speech. Sukhada Telang compered the programme. Adv. Vaibhav Shete proposed the vote of thanks. Secretary of the Foundation Nitin Bhosale, Shailesh Rajhans, Yogesh Shinde, Vaibhav Shete, Shrikant Joshi, Dr. Manisha Raundal, editors, representatives, managers, unit heads and department heads of various newspapers and electronic media were present.