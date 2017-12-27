Credai should construct affordable homes under Prime Minister Awas Yojna: CM

Nashik : Most investment in upcoming period will be made through Prime Minister Awas Yojna in construction sector. Government will construct 12.5 lakh homes in rural area and 10 lakh homes in city area in state. Credai should accept the task to construct that homes which will be affordable for common people, stated Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis yesterday.

The ‘Shelter Property expo – 2017’, organised by Credai Nashik Metro at Dongre Vastigruh ground was concluded yesterday in presence of the Chief Minister. District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, MLA Devyani Pharande, Seema Hiray, Dr. Rahul Aher, Credai Nashik Metro president Sunil Kotwal, convener of the expo Uday Ghuge, past president Anant Rajegaonkar and Wankhede were present on dais.

Informing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to give houses to all by 2022, the Chief Minister said that affordable houses will be provided to slum dwellers, roofless and youths in the city. Solapur city has decided to construct 30,000 houses under this. Construction of 10,000 houses began at Nagpur. Considering this, houses in this way should be constructed in Nashik too. If developers and Municipal Corporation come together through this Yojna, houses on large scale will be constructed. Affordable houses will be constructed through this. Construction sector will see good days with this and common man will get good homes at lesser price. If the Municipal Commissioner send such proposals for this, will work to get approval to them through state and central government, he added.

“There is a need to provide new form to this city and developers can give it. Credai has made successful attempt to show entire Nashik as brand through Shelter. Any city can be developed due to hard working people. If innovative people like you are here, then we can transform Nashik city into a smart city. A meeting regarding change in DCPR of Nashik will be called immediately at Mumbai. Changes you are expecting will be made immediately. Construction sector here will get momentum with this and people should get affordable homes,” stated the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the programme began with lighting of the traditional lamp. Credai Nashik Metro president Sunil Kotwal and Uday Ghuge welcomed the Chief Minister and honoured him with memento. In his introductory speech Ghuge welcomed the decisions taken by state government about construction sector and demanded that a road connecting to Samruddhi expressway from Igatpuri to Nashik. Kotwal asked the Chief Minister to provide his time to discuss FSI issue and demanded to provide a road connecting Samruddhi expressway between Nashik to Gonde.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister informed that study will be undertaken how to construct dedicated connector to Nashik and efforts will be made to construct it. He also informed that a meeting will be conducted soon at Mumbai to discuss public transport service in the city.