Corrupt NMC clerk in ACB net

Nashik : The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau caught a senior NMC clerk working in east divisional office red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 5000 for reducing bill amount for setting up of banners in NMC area.

The name of corrupt clerk is Ramakant Prabhakar Kshirsagar. According to ACB officials, the complainant has set up banners at various places in the city to advertise the Suyash class run by him.

The tax department of NMC had charged a bill of Rs. 11,500 for setting up the banners. The complainant contacted senior clerk Ramakant Kshirsagar to reduce the bill amount. Kshirsagar demanded the bribe of Rs. 5000 for this. The complainant then complained to the ACB.

The ACB sleuths then laid a trap in campus of east divisional office of NMC. After Kshirsagar accepted Rs. 5000 from the complainant, the ACB sleuths caught him red handed.