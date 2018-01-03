Contractors turn their back to sand auctioning

Nashik : The district administration has to give up revenue it is earning through sand auctioning in the district since last three years due to complex rules of National Green Tribunal and other various reasons. As not a single bid was received during the tender process which was conducted on December 30 for auctioning of 18 sand blocks, a time has come for administration to float tender process again after reducing the base price. Administration is worried about whether expected revenue target would be achieved through auctioning of mineral or not.

As per guidance by state government, online auctioning has been conducted for sand blocks in the district since last three years, but experience is that contractors turned their back to this. The administration had floated tender process for first time for 24 sand blocks in the district last month, but only 6 blocks were auctioned. Administration had received a revenue of Rs. 23 lakh through this. As a result, tender process was floated again in last week of December, but there was no response to it.

There is no response to the auctioning due to its complexity and orders by National Green Tribunal, sources are stating. Auctioning of five sand blocks could not take place last year in the district as there was no response by contractors.

The administration has floated tender process for additional 30 blocks. Bids will be opened on January 8. Administration is expected to get revenue of Rs. 3.96 crore through this, but as not a single contractor came forward for 18 blocks, there is question mark about auctioning of 30 blocks.