Construction dept starts to clean Godavari

Nashik : Nashik Municipal Corporation, state and central governments have started various measures to curb rising pollution of Godavari river in city.

Though measures have been suggested as per direct instructions by High Court, they have not implemented totally yet. On the backdrop of this, NMC construction department has started to clean Godavari banks from Holkar bridge to Talkuteshwar temple. Godavari basin will be cleaned through this.

As per NEERI report, NMC and state government have started measures to clean Godavari. NMC failed to stop sewage water from mixing into the river. However, it started to take penal action against those dumping waste and nirmalya into Godavari and put ban on clothes, vessels and vehicle washing. Its good effects are being seen. Despite this, nirmalya and pooja related material are being dumped into the river basin.

As pollution is rising due to idols of Gods, earthen pot and mud that is flowing with stream. As a result, sea weeds are growing on large scale. As water level in Godavari was 2-3 feet in last some days, sea weeds on large scale had grown.

On the backdrop of this construction department has started to clean Godavari from Ahilyamata Holkar bridge to Talkuteshwar bridge.

Following excessive rainfall this year, Godavari river was flowing for many months. As a result mud on large scale has been accumulated between Holkar bridge to Talkuteshwar temple. Though Godavari is cleaned every yearduring diwali. It is being cleaned in last week of December.

Construction department has started to clean Godavari basin through JCB machine. Gates of Gandhi Talao and Holkar bridge have been closed. Cleanliness work is being started at basin near Mhasoba ground, Godavari basin opposite Rokdoba temple and basin opposite Gadge Maharaj dharmashala. Godavari basin upto Talkuteshwar temple will be cleaned, construction department informed. Meanwhile, citizens demanded to clean Godavari river after certain days.