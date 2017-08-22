Committee reviews Ganeshotsav preparations

Deolali Camp : The committee formed by the District Collector after High Court order to maintain law and order situation and to prevent traffic jams due to social mandals during Ganeshotsav, reviewed preparations by Ganesh Mandals in Deolali Camp and Bhagur area.

Nayab tehsildar Ganesh Rathod, senior police inspector Subhash Daule, chief officer of Bhagur Municipal Council Sangita Nandurikar, superintendent (tax) of Deolali cantonment board Deepak Parkar, inspector (tax) Prabhakar Donde and Vishal Salunkhe issued necessary instructions and guidance to various Ganesh Mandals in Deolali Camp and Bhagur area while reviewing their preparations regarding implementation of law and following up of traffic rules.