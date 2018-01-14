Committed to resolve problems of industrialists: Mayor

Satpur: Mayor Ranjana Bhansi performed bhoomipoojan (land worship) of international industrial expo by Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association from January 18 to 21. District Collector Radhakrishnan B was present as chief guest.

NMC house leader Dinkar Patil, NMC standing committee chairperson Shivaji Gangurde, group leader Sambhaji Moruskar, AIMA Index chairman Dhananjay Bele, AIMA president Rajendra Ahire, general secretary Nikhil Panchal, former AIMA president and president of advisor committee S S Anand were present on dais.

While interacting with industrialists Mayor Bhansi informed that underground sewage project in Ambad and Satpur industrial area which is pending since last many years will be completed soon. She also assured to resolve other problems. Dinkar Patil stated that he will take efforts for development of industry field through NMC. District Collector Radhakrishnan B said that NMC has resolved biggest underground sewage problem of industry field and asked to complete the project immediately.

While welcoming those who were present, AIMA president Rajendra Ahire informed in detail about the various projects being conducted for development of industrialists through AIMA. AIMA Index 2018 chairman Dhananjay Bele informed that AIMA Index is organised every three years and industrialists in city, state and country are benefitted by it. In addition, government revenue is increased. This expo is helpful in creating new industrialists and generation of job, he added.

The representatives of AIMA Index sponsors like HAL Mantra’s Green Resources, Bhagwati Bio Processor India Ltd., Royal Inks and Equipments, Govind Jha Group, Janavhi Machine Machin Tools, Aditya Industries Ltd., andG S Industries were greeted by the guests.

NIMA president Mangesh Patankar, MIDC’s Nitin Wankhede, Borse, State Bank of India officials, office bearers of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, office bearers of Laghu Udyog Bharati, AIMA vice president Varun Talwar, secretary Himanshu Kanani and others were present. Nikhil Panchal compered the programme and proposed the vote of thanks.