CM to take review of Samruddhi expressway work

Nashik : The Chief Minister will take review of Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi expressway, which is his ambitious project. A meeting for this has been organised on November 16 at Mumbai. Meanwhile, officials are taking hard efforts to make mind of farmers to get sanction from more farmers before this meeting and have started to conduct meetings for this.

So far, around 150 hectares of land has been acquired for this expressway which is passing through Sinnar and Igatpuri talukas in Nashik district. A compensation of Rs. 200 has been given to the farmers for this. There is still opposition to this expressway and some farmers have rushed to the High Court against this expressway. The state government in HC stated that this people-friendly project cannot be stopped in any condition due to opposition by some people.

This expressway which is passing through 30 talukas and 355 villages in state will be connected with national highway. This should Nagpur-Mumbai super express communication way which will change economy of 24 districts in the state. All round development of Maharashtra will be made due to this. After construction of this project, Maharashtra will become no. 1 progressive state in country. GDP rate will be increased many fold than other states and 25 lakh people will get employment, stated the government. Considering this, farmers have resorted to agitation again.

Samruddhi affected farmers had celebrated black diwali in the district to condemn the government. There is strong opposition from Sinnar taluka and highest number of lands have been acquired from this taluka. The Chief Minister has attention to important projects in the state and Samruddhi expressway is one of them. Officials are taking efforts for land acquisition for raising progress graph of the district. Meetings are being conducted villages and efforts are being taken to make the minds of farmers, but farmers are firm on their stand about not giving fertile lands in any condition, the stand of the government about this will be clear during the meeting on November 16.

Meanwhile, 100% land measurement has been taken place Nagpur, Washim, Buldhana, Jalana, Ahmednagar and Thane districts so far. 97% land measurement has been completed in Vardha, while 85% land measurement has been completed at Amravati. 97% land measurement has been completed at Aurangabad, while 87% land measurement has been completed at Nashik.