CM: Find a solution on ‘Samruddhi’ through dialogue and coordination

Nashik: Engage in dialogue with the farmers in the villages which are opposing the Samruddhi expressway and find a solution through coordination, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the District Collector and ordered him to provide impetus to land acquisition for the expressway.

Chief Minister Fadnavis reviewed the Samruddhi expressway as well as various other projects in the state through video-conferencing yesterday. A review of the status of land acquisition for the expressway was also taken. The District Collector presented a review of Nashik district. 1290.8 hectares of land will be acquired for the 101-km stretch of the expressway which is passing through Igatpuri and Sinnar talukas in the district. Out of this, 1114.4 hectares of land has been measured. Out of six villages in Sinnar taluka which were opposing the expressway, land measurement in Marhal village has been completed and measurement in remaining five villages will be completed soon.

As Igatpuri and Sinnar talukas are receiving incessant rainfall, there are difficulties in valuation of properties and measurement work, it was informed.

So far, 30 hectares of land owned by 40 farmers has been acquired and compensation of Rs. 33 crore given to them. After taking information about this, the Chief Minister instructed him to provide impetus to this work. He was instructed to complete the land measurement in the remaining villages and acquire land through a process of direct purchase and hold discussions with farmers opposing the expressway to find a solution. District Collector B Radhakrishnan and Deputy District Collector (Samruddhi project) Vitthal Sonawane were present.

There is a problem of pipeline of Bharat Petroleum and the land which is in possession of MIDC at Sinnar. This pipeline has been brought from Mumbai to Panewadi, Manmad. Samruddhi expressway is proposed from the block in Igatpuri taluka through which this pipeline is passing. As a result, this pipeline has to be shifted and permission of Bharat Petroleum will be required for this. MIDC has reserved land at Konambe and Datli in Sinnar taluka. Permission of MIDC will be required to take measurement of this land, the Chief Minister was informed. He assured to resolve this problem at the government level.

10 districts, 24 talukas and 391 villages will be connected by this expressway. Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation will develop this expressway. As a result, the travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai can be reduced to 7-8 hours from 16 hours. Besides this, Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra will be connected to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, but it has come to light that Nashik, Amravati, Wardha and Aurangabad districts are lagging behind in land measurement work. Considering this, the Chief Minister ordered for momentum to be provided to this work.