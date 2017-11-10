CM should apologize to NCP: Chitra Wagh

Nashik: “After reality of government’s ‘Mi Labharthi’ came to light, the Chief Minister during an interview to news channel had alleged that the woman vice chairperson of NCP issued a threat to the woman participant in this advertisement. We visited Mohmukh village in Kalvan to verify this. There was no substance in the allegations,” informed regional vice chairperson of Nationalist Congress Party Chitra Wagh. Chief Minister should apologize NCP, she demanded in a media briefing, yesterday.

“After reality of the advertisement came to light, Chief Minister is seen venting his anger on opposition. He is involved in low level politics. His Minister Girish Mahajan with his comment to name liquor brand in the name of women had humiliated the women. We staged agitation for three days against this. If Chief Minister fails to issue his apology in two days, we will not hesitate to file a case against him,” Wagh informed further.

Vijaya Rahatakar should give reply about why Commission for Women had not filed a case against Girish Mahajan for his comment. Though there is provision in law regarding this, why steps were not taken? The Commission for Women has remained for the name’s sake only, she alleged.

“The Chief Minister had accused the woman vice chairperson of NCP of issuing threat to Phunabai Pawar from Mohmukh village in Kalvan taluka who participated in government’s ‘Mi Labharti’ advertisement regarding the toilet. I, woman vice chairperson Dr. Bharati Pawar, district chief Prerna Balkavade and regional secretary Kamini Jadhav met Phunabai in presence of villagers. Phunabai herself and villagers clarified that there is no substance in the accusations. It means that the Chief Minister had defamed the woman office bearer in opposition without any verification,” Wagh said.

District NCP chief Adv Ravindra Pagar, district chief Prerna Balkavade, vice chairperson Bharati Pawar and Sangita Pagar were also present.