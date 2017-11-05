Cleanliness work at Dasak, Godaghat begins

Nashik Road: After a news regarding dirt at Godaghat in Dasak was published in daily Deshdoot, NMC administration took note of this and has started cleanliness work there.

Citizens are alleging that concerned department and local people’s representatives are neglecting dirt at Godaghat in Dasak. Waste, waterweed and clothes on large scale are lying there. Waste on large scale has also been accumulated beside the crematorium site.

After news about this was published in daily Deshdoot in detail, NMC health and malaria department took immediate note of this. Waste and clothes were lifted from Godaghat under leadership of divisional officer Somnath Wadekar and sanitary inspector Sanjay Darade. This drive will continue for three days.