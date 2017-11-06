Cleanliness drive conducted in prabhag no 8

Satpur : A special cleanliness drive was conducted at NMC prabhag no. 8 under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. It received overwhelming response by citizens.

As per instructions by corporator Santosh Gaikwad Wisdom high school area, Rameshwar Nagar and Balwantnagar area were cleaned with help of citizens. Sakhi mahila mandal’s Manisha More, Mangal Patil, Seema Patil and other women members took part in the drive.

The waste was dumped to ghantagadi then. Corporator Tambe, sanitary inspectors Ketan Maru and Madhuri Tambe informed about cleanliness survey and created awareness among citizens regarding segregation of dry and liquid waste.

NMC cleanliness department’s Shailesh Bagul, Santosh Jadhav, Shyamrao Kale and other employees were present.