City traffic plan is worth Rs 4136 cr

Nashik: Taking into account, population of Nashik city in the next 20 years, Rs. 4136 crore will be required for the project to be undertaken considering provision of parking for traffic planning in the city, public bus transport system, road development, goods transport and pedestrian project, clarified the advisory agency yesterday. Provision of funds on such a large scale can be made from central and state government funds. In addition, give priority to make provision of parking system and public bus transport system through public private partnership, the traffic plan suggests.

A meeting was conducted at record room, third floor, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, NMC headquarter yesterday to include suggestions from stakeholders while finalising all-round traffic plan of the city and presentation of the plan. Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, opposition leader Ajay Boraste, N M Avhad, divisional prabhag committee chairperson Dr. Hemlata Patil, city engineer U B Pawar, office bearers, corporators and citizens were present.

It was made clear that objective of the traffic plan is to provide safe and quality transport options and improved facilities at lowest rates for residents of Nashik city, visiting tourists and devotees. Considering population growth of the city, the plan has been prepared for 2016-2036. The population growth of the city is 3.3%. Population density of the city is 56 per hectare and overall density is 127 people per hectare.

As many as 7.32 lakh vehicles have been registered in the city till 2016 and number of vehicles is rapidly rising. 74.6% vehicles are two-wheelers and 12.3% are four-wheelers. Following rise in private vehicles, traffic problems are increasing. Currently, city is facing traffic jams, difficulties of pedestrians and illegal passenger transport and much more. The bad condition of public bus transport run by MSRTC and loss to it have added to the woes. Currently, MSRTC is running 243 buses on 508 routes in the city. Public bus transport system is carrying 1.23 lakh commuters daily. Commuters of city bus service have decreased due to rise in private vehicles and competition from private transporters, it was clarified during presentation of the traffic plan.

There is a need to make planning of traffic policies to resolve these problems. Land classification and traffic policy, public transport policy, pedestrian and cycle policy, road development policy, traffic engineering policy and technology policy have to be prepared. In addition, public transport, road improvement, pedestrian project, goods transport, development of squares and parking projects have been suggested in the traffic plan. Rs. 4136 crore will be required for these projects. If expenditure is done as per traffic plan, it will help in resolving traffic problems in next 20 years, it was made clear in the meeting.