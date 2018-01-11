City reforms committee tours prabhag no 27

New Nashik: The city reforms committee toured prabhag no. 27 after demand by corporators over rising complaints about cleanliness at public places and apathy by municipal sanitary workers and officials and others.

NMC officials and corporators inspected Raje Sambhaji sports complex and various areas.

Instructions were issued to concerned to do necessary works.

Various reforms are being conducted in New Nashik area by NMC under smart city mission. Following the demand by deputy chairperson of Women and Child Welfare Committee Kaveri Ghuge, divisional officer Sunita Kumavat and chairperson of city reforms committee Bhagwan Donde took NMC officials along with them and inspected the prabhag.

They inspected Duttnagar, Simhasthanagar and Bhadrapad sector and took information from residents about their problems. Founder of Lokneta Pratishthan Govind Ghuge, officer Lalit Bhavsar, Nandurdikar and others were also present.