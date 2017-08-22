City to have mechanical parking facilities soon

Nashik : The traffic problem in the city has become complex due to rising number of vehicles and traffic on roads. Though Nashik Municipal Corporation is taking measures for this, situation has not improved On the backdrop of this, NMC had decided to introduce rotary parking, but there was no response from contractors. So it was decided to try mechanical parking instead in the city on an experimental basis. The General Body Meeting too approved it recently.

It had earlier been decided to employ rotary parking to resolve the traffic problems in the city. Approval was given to set up the parking in General Body Meeting in November, 2016. NMC had floated a tender for this too, not once but twice, but there was no response. So tyhe administration has decided to employ mechanical parking on an experimental basis at some places. Accordingly, the proposal regarding mechanical parking was approved in the GBM recently.

The administration has decided to set up this parking system at seven places only in the first phase. If this system is successful at these places, then it will be set up at other places in the second phase. Expenditure of Rs. 11 crore is expected for this work. Rs. 10 crore is original expenditure for this sanctioned project under development of basic infrastructure and services in jurisdiction of NMC. Government will proviude 50% share, whereas NMC has to share 50% of the costs.

Thus Government will provide Rs. 5 crore, whereas NMC will provide Rs. 6 crore. Following approval by the GBM, 7 mechanical parking units will be set up at really crowded places in the city. It will help to resolve the traffic problem in the city a little bit. Meanwhile, the mechanical parking will be set up at Shalimar Chowk, Ashok Stambh Chowk, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, NMC west divisional office, Indrakund, district collectorate and district court.