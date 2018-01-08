CITU stages sit-in agitation

Nashik: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions organised a march to the district collectorate and staged sit-in agitation to press for stopping misuse of ‘earn and learn’ scheme, make provident fund applicable, make temporary and contractual workers permanent and stop exploitation of workers.

The march which began from Shalimar reached the district collectorate via Nehru garden and Mahatma Gandhi road. State president of CITU Dr. D L Karad, vice president S Thombre, Vasudha Karad, Devidas Aadole, Kalpana Shinde and Santosh Kakade gave a memorandum of demands to Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar.

CITU demanded to make all YITYCF and semi temporary and contractual workers permanent, give minimum pay scale, leaves, bonus, provident fund, gratuity and ESI benefit, provide equal pay for equal work, stop exploitation of workers and give compensation to worker if he meets with an accident while coming to workplace.