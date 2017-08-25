Citizens ready to welcome lord Ganesh today

Nashik: The beloved deity of Maharashtra lord Ganesh will arrive on his 10-day sojourn today (Aug. 25) in households and social mandals. People are bubbling with enthusiasm to welcome the deity. The main market areas in the city witnessed a huge rush of people buying material related to decorations and pooja. Lord Ganesh idols in various forms and sizes are available in the stalls and people were buying them.

On the other hand social mandals were busy in preparing decorations. Artistes were seen giving finishing touches to decorations at some places.

Ravivar Karanja mitra mandal, Ashok Stambh mitra mandal, Nashik Merchant co-op bank, Malegaon Stand mitra mandal, Panchavati mitra mandal, old mandals in Bhadrakali, Vinayak Pande sponsored mitra mandal and Ganesh mandals in Kalaram temple area, Gangapur Road, CBS, Rana Pratap chowk, Trimurti Chowk and Ganesh Chowk in Cidco and Indiranagar were busy in preparations.

All mandals have emphasized on environment friendly decorations this time. Besides this, Nashik Merchant co-op bank has gone for a live scene, whereas scenes commenting on social subjects, based on mythology and historic incidents have been set up at some places. In addition, preparations were also being made at housing societies to welcome the lord.