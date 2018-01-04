Christmas celebrated at Global Vision Pre-School

Nashik : S M education society’s Global Vision Pre-School celebrated Christmas at the school premises. A special assembly of the little ones was conducted. Shushma Jadhav, head Mistress of the school spoke about the purpose of birth of Jesus Christ and the presence of Santa Claus in Christmas celebration.

All the students dressed in beautiful red attire made a grand entry and gave an adorable poses for photographer. The air filled the atmosphere with the festivity song ‘We wish you a merry Christmas’ and a ‘Happy New Year’. Dashing through the snow, Santa Claus joined the celebration and distributed chocolates among the kids. All the students had a great time in participating in the games and activities.

The pre-school classrooms too were decorated with bright and colorful bells, stockings and stars prepared by their teachers. All had a great fun and the festive spirit was witnessed among the school staff and students. The students emphasised on the importance of caring and sharing and spreading goodness all around.

The director of the school Vijayalaxmi Manierkar said, “Christmas is the time to give and forgive. It is a happy time for all children. It is a part of exploring world cultures and celebrating all major festival around the world.” The Principal Pradnya Borate also extended her wishes.