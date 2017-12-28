‘Chief Minister phase – II scheme to be functionalised soon for cleanliness’

Deolali Camp: A drive was conducted for water supply and cleanliness through special project at 1,000 gram panchayats under Chief Minister phase – I scheme in state. Considering its positive effect upcoming phase – II scheme will be started, informed additional principal secretary, water supply and cleanliness department Shyamlal Goyal.

Goyal, chief engineer of MGP Kanike, executive engineer of Zilla Parishad Nandnavre, deputy chief executive officer Pratibha Sangamnere, assistant are development officer of Panchayat Samiti V S Pawar, extension officer J D Sonawane, S K Sanap and Sushma Patil were present to inspect water supply scheme work by gram panchayat under Bharat Nirman project at Sansri. They inspected water tank and quality of water and issued various instructions.

Former MP Rajabhau Godse, MP Hemant Godse, sarpanch Yuvraj Godse and deputy sarpanch Anil Godse welcomed them. While holding discussions with villagers at gram panchayat officials took information about development works expected by village from government. Comrade Namdeo Godse also took part in the discussions. Goyal informed about implementation of solar energy project along with water supply. RO and STP plant should be included in the scheme, he informed.

Gram panchayat member Nirmala Godse, Sanjay Godse, Vinod Godse, Anjana Godse, Kailas Gaikwad, Kanta Godse, Sunita Gadekar and other villagers were present. Rural extension officer of gram panchayat S H Gaikwad, Shyam Godse and Vijay Jadhav gave official information.