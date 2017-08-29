CCTVs will help in curbing crime: Gholap

Nashik Road : CCTV cameras installed by MLA Yogesh Gholap in prabhag no. 19 through his fund with an objective to curb crime, will help in making the prabhag safer, stated deputy Shiv Sena leader Babanrao Gholap.

MLA Yogesh Gholap dedicated the CCTV camera installed at an important square in prabhag 19 into service of people. Babanrao Gholap was speaking on this occasion.

MP Hemant Godse, former district chief Dutta Gaikwad, Vinayak Pande, former Mayor Nayana Gholap, corporator Keshav Porje and others were present. MP Godse, Dutta Gaikwad, senior police inspector Pandharinath Dhokne and Vinayak Pande praised this project. Citizens of the prabhag were present in large numbers. Three CCTV cameras were installed in the prabhag. Similar project will be conducted soon in prabhag 22 and 31.