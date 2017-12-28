Cases filed against agitating farmers

Nashik : Cases have been registered at Adgaon police station against agitating farmers for waving black flags to the cavalcade of state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis near Konark Nagar on Mumbai-Agra national highway on Tuesday, in protest of his remark against farmers. They have been asked to appear at police station on January 12, mentions the notice issued to them.

Farmers have showed their strong opposition to give their fertile lands for the Samruddhi expressway which is passing through Nashik district.

Farmers were hurt after Chief Minister calling them as ‘dalals’ (agents). Farmers had condemned this remark and warned to wave black flags if the Chief Minister goes to the districts from which the Samruddhi expressway is passing.

As the Chief Minister’s cavalcade was proceeding towards temple town of Trimbakeshwar for a function, farmers waved black flags to the cavalcade and raised slogans against the government,

As police had taken some agitators into their custody on Tuesday morning, intelligence remained unaware about this. After images and video of this agitation released through media, police were searching for agitators. 14 farmers from Igatpuri and Shivde village were taken into custody and cases have been registered against them under section 37 (1) (3) 135 of the Mumbai Police Act 1953.

They have been ordered to appear at Adgaon police station on January 12. If they fail to appear, a legal action will be taken against them, the notice warns further.