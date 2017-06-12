Case filed against Cambridge school

Indiranagar : An agitation to condemn the act by Cambridge English medium school at Indiranagar has taken a different turn. The administration had sent leaving certificates of 150 students directly to their homes. As management officials gave ill treatment to people’s representatives, a case has been filed against school administration after demand by MLA Devyani Pharande to Indirangar police station.

Four days back, the school administration had sent the leaving certificates of 150 students to their homes for non payment of school fee. As a result, enraged parents had staged sit-in agitation opposite the school entrance.

Taking into account emotions of the parents, chairperson Shahin Mirza, corporator Satish Sonawane, Dr. Deepali Kulkarni, Supriya Khode and Shyam Badode met school management officials. Following evading reply by them, enraged corporators met the Municipal Commissioner. He made it clear school was acting in a wrong way despite he issued a letter to it and issued enquiry order.

As parents were not satisfied over this, they informed MLAs Devyani Pharande and Seema Hiray. When they arrived in the school, they found that management locked the school. After trustee of the school Rahul Ramchandran spoke arrogantly during discussions with both Pharande and Hiray, MLA Pharande demanded to file criminal case against the school.

Meanwhile, during police investigation it was found that trustees of the society Rahul Ramchandran and Bharati Ramchandran had gone to Chennai. As a result, headmaster of the school Somu Nader was summoned to the police station and he was probed. His statements were recorded and a questionnaire was given to him. Orders have been issued to him to fill up it within days and submit to the police station, informed police inspector of Indiranagar police station Phuldas Bhoye.