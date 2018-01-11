‘Branding Nashik Region’ to be made in ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’

Satpur: There has been efforts to make Maharashtra production capital of India through state government. ‘Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence – 2018’ has been organised at Mumbai from that view. Industrialists in the division should be ready to apply joint force to make Nashik the centre of attraction through this project, urged regional MIDC officer Hemangi Patil in a media briefing at MIDC headoffice.

Mrs. Patil presented figure of state’s entrepreneurship and stated that ‘Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence – 2018’ between February 18 to 24 will become first world investor conference.

The representatives of various countries and representatives of various states in industry, trade and political sectors will be present for this three-day conference. Industrial seminar, CEO round table, B2B and business to government will be held. Period of two-and-half days will be given to B2B, Mrs. Patil informed.

As there will be priority to Nashik after Mumbai and Pune, an apex committee of all five industrialists associations in the district will be formed to table capabilities and available resources in Nashik. Marketing of Nashik has to be made through this.

A meeting of representatives of principal industrialists in the division has been organised today (Jan. 11) to hold discussions about this. The meeting has been organised through Nashik pavilion to table capabilities of the division as well as to attract investors to Nashik, she informed further.

After Make in Nashik project, investors who were ready to invest Rs. 1800 crore in city area had to stop. They will have an opportunity through this project and can show their readiness through this medium, said NIMA president Mangesh Patankar.

Meanwhile, it is mandatory for industrialists below 30 years to make their registrations on MIDC website to provide momentum to new industrialists. Project, investment, production, their market and related facts of those industrialists who make registration will be checked. A final list of ten industrialists out of them will be prepared. There will be sponsored. First prize will be Rs. 50 lakh, while second prize will be Rs. 30 lakh and third prize will be Rs. 20 lakh. Industrialists should take part in large numbers, urged Hemangi Patil.