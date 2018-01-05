Bosch company duped of Rs 10 crore

Nashik : Nashik police bust a gang involved in theft of spare parts of vehicles, manufacture of duplicate spare parts and selling them at various places in the name of Bosch company. Two persons have been taken into custody in connection with this and spare parts worth Rs. 10.66 crore and two vehicles have been seized from them. Police has taken this seriously and a special squad has been formed for further investigation into the matter, informed Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal in a media briefing yesterday.

A case regarding this has been registered at Ambad police station and police have taken Shish Ahmad Aslam Hussain Khan (21, resident of Keval Park, Ambad link road, Nashik) and Ahmad Raza Shubhrazi Khan (18, residing in the shop of Babubhai, Sanjeev Nagar, Ambad-Satpur link road, Nashik, native of Uttar Pradesh). Involvement of some more is likely in this.

Police inspector of Ambad police station Madhukar Kad got a specific input that some spare parts of Bosch company were selling illegally at Pandit Nagar in New Nashik area. Kad informed concerned officials of the company about this and called them at the spot. The squad led by PSI Tushar Chavan and Sujit Mundhe of crime detection squad of Ambad police station raided the spot and took two accused into custody.

Police recovered original spare parts, including nozzles, needles, valve set, valve piece, valve piston and other parts of Bosch company from them. During their interrogation the accused informed that they stole the spare parts from Bosch company and hid them at N41, BB 2, 3/15 fourth scheme at Pandit Nagar. Spare parts weighing 23 tonnes worth Rs. 10.66 crore were seized. Two Eicher truck and Tata company vehicle were also seized.

Ambad police filed a case under Copy Right Act and under sections 380, 465, 468 and 34 and PSI Mundhe is investigating further into the case. DCP Shrikrishna Kokate, Madhuri Kangne, senior police inspector Madhukar Kad, other senior police officials, chief of safety department of Bosch company Major (retd) Rohan Tandle and deputy chief Vijay Kakad were also present. A case has been filed after complaint by Kakad.

The court remanded the accused to two days police custody after they were produced in the court by police.