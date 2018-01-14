Bosch: Case filed against house owner

New Nashik: After political relations of mastermind Chhotu Choudhary involved in theft of spare parts worth Rs. 11 crore from Bosch company came to light, Ambad police filed a case against house owner Rehamtulla Mohammad Rais Choudhari for hiding information about tenant.

Mastermind Tahirali Mohammad Indris Choudhari alias Chhotu Choudhari (36, resident of Ajmerinagaral lane no. 3, Satpur-Ambad link road, Nashik) had taken house of Rehamtulla Choudhari on rental basis. While he was residing in this house since October, 2017, he had started to manufacturer duplicate spare parts of Bosch company. House owner Rehamtulla Choudhari had not made any agreement with him while giving his residence on rental basis to Chhotu and had not inform police station about this.

Taking serious note of this, Ambad police filed a case against Abdul Mobin Haji Ahmad Khan and Rehamtulla Choudhari after complaint by police havildar Sampat Nikam.