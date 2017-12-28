Blood donation camp by NIMA to be held today

Satpur : Like every year a blood donation camp has been organised at NIMA house today (Dec. 28), in memory of former NIMA president late Rajiv Deshmukh.

This camp has jointly been organised by Nashik Industries Manufacturers Association and Jankalyan blood bank. It will begin at 11 am. Objective of the camp is to explain importance of blood donation in society.

Those interested blood donors should take part in the camp and take benefit of this opportunity, urged NIMA president Mangesh Patankar, honorary general secretary Shrikant Bachhav, vice president Uday Kharote, treasurer Harshad Bramhankar, secretary Dnyaneshwar Gopale, Nitin Wagaskar, NIMA health committee president Sudhir Awalgaonkar and NIMA house committee president Rajkumar Gandhi.