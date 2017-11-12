Bhoomipujan of ‘Krishithon’ held

Nashik : MP Harishchandra Chavan performed bhoompujan (land worship) of international expo ‘Krishithon’ at Thakkar’s dome. Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, MLA Seema Hiray, ZP chairperson Shital Sangle, Deputy Mayor Prathamesh Gite, regional manger of Central Bank of India Nayak, deputy director of ‘Atma’ Nashik project Pramod Wankhedkar, Kailas Shirsath, Narendrabhai Thakkar, NADA president Viju Patil, Bhagwan Khairnar, Sanjay Sonawane, Arun Mulane, K B Adsare, Chandrakant Thakkar, Laxmikant Jagtap, P N Khandve and Vasant Mulane were present.

A symbolic model of bell at Naroshankar temple was set up here. Prominent personalties rang the bell. “Changes are taking place in every sector in the country and I am eager to know what is new at Krishithon this time on this backdrop,” said MP Chavan. Mayor Bhansi stated that Krishithon has become a pride of Nashik.

MLA Seema Hiray said that farmers get information about new research through ‘Krishithon’. Shital Sangle thanked organiser of ‘Krishithon’ Sanjay Nyaharkar for providing a platform for farmers.

Organiser Sahil Nyaharkar welcomed the prominent personalities and made the introductory speech. Lokesh Shevde, Mahesh Hiray, Dilip Sonar, Sanjay Rakecha, Mahesh Vashisth and personalities from various sectors were present. Farmers are happy due to good rainfall this time. Hence, stall owners are rushing for booking, informed organiser of the expo Sanjay Nyaharkar.