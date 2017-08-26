Barnes win a thriller in basketball

DEVLALI CAMP: Hosts Barnes School kicked off their campaign with a thrilling 19-14 win over Bishop’s, Undri in the basketball competition for girls, in the 29th All Maharashtra Anglo-Indian Schools tournament, that was inaugurated by Lt. General R. S. Salaria, VSM, Commandant, School of Artillery, Devlali at the Barnes School & Junior College, Devlali on Friday.

Barnes endured opening round blues in a narrow escape after leading 12-6 at half-time, going scoreless in the third quarter and taking the match away in the fourth and final quarter as Kellyann Davy stood out with a significant effort and was rewarded with 12 points. In other ties, Bishop’s, Camp registered a 32-11 win over Christ Church, Mumbai and former champions Cathedral & John Connon, Mumbai beat Bishop’s, Kalyaninagar 36-20.

Bishop’s, Camp and Undri kicked off their campaigns with impressive wins in the football competition. Nine-time champions Camp beat 2012 winners Christ Church, Mumbai by a solitary first half goal via a penalty by left-winger Mohit Mukherji who also shot a second-half penalty wide in the Junior College group.

Hrishikesh Gaikwad scored once in each half to lead Undri to a 2-0 win over Bombay Scottish, Powai and missed a hat-trick when he shot a second half penalty right into the goalkeeper.

In other matches, Bishop’s, Kalyaninagar were held to a goalless draw by former champions St. Mary’s, ICSE, Mumbai in the Secondary group, while Cathedral & John Connon beat Bombay Scottish, Mahim 2-0 with Mishal Mehta scoring in the sixth minute and Sanjay Doshi adding the other goal in the 41st minute, in the Junior College group.

Earlier, in his speech, Lt. General Salaria emphasised on sportsmanship and the need to use sport as a self-development tool. “Everybody likes to be a winner,” reasoned Lt. Gen. Salaria. “Winning or losing is part of the game. But it is important learn from our mistakes and improve from there.”

Twelve teams are participating in the football competition for boys which features six teams in the Junior College group (Stds. XI & XII) and six in the Secondary group (Std. X & below), while six teams feature in the basketball competition for girls. The top four teams at the end of the round robin leagues in each group will qualify for the knock out semi-finals.

Results:

Football: Jr. College: Cathedral 2 (Mishal Mehta, Sanjay Doshi) bt Bombay Scottish, Mahim 0; Bishop’s, Camp 1 (Mohit Mukherji, penalty) bt Christ Church 0.

Secondary: Bishop’s, Kalyaninagar drew St. Mary’s, ICSE 0-0; Bishop’s, Undri 2 (Hrishikesh Gaikwad 2) bt Bombay Scottish, Powai 0.

Basketball: Cathedral 36 (Aditi Narvekar 14) bt Bishop’s, Kalyaninagar 20 (Riya Savant 7); Bishop’s, Camp 32 (Sachi Kulkarni 12) bt Christ Church 11; Barnes 19 (Kellyann Davy 12) bt Bishop’s, Undri 14 (Sakshi Sagar 7).