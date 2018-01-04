Bandh evokes overwhelming response in district

Nashik: The Maharashtra Bandh which was called on the backdrop of violence at Bhima-Koregaon, lakhs of followers of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar organised protest march, rallies and road blockade in Nashik district yesterday to express their emotions. Many routes wore a deserted look following stone pelting incidents in some parts in the district on Tuesday.

Considering the situation, citizens preferred to stay at residences. MSRTC bus service and private transport service remained off the road. Educational institutes and other establishments were shut. Barring stone pelting incidents and some tense situations in some parts, the Bandh passed off peacefully. Following timely intervention by police, violent incidents were averted.

The repercussions of the Bandh were started to felt in Nashik city since 11 am. It received response in Nashik Road and Satpur area since morning. After businessmen opened their shops in Main Road, Shalimar, Ravivar Karanja and Panchavati Karanja area in the morning, they started to shut them again after some time. After followers had started to gather near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue on Shivaji Road, Shalimar Chowk, most shops in the city were shut.

The followers from various parts of the city came together at Dwarka Circle and started road blockade. Considering emotions of agitators, police did not intervene. As a result the road blockade which lasted for four hours ended in evening.

The followers staged road blockade at Dindori square for some time. A rally was organised at Wavi in Sinnar taluka. Police maintained a tight vigil at Gonde Phata in Igatpuri taluka since morning. Businessmen in Lasalgaon shut their shops and gave 100% response to the Bandh. Daily routine at Agriculture Produce Market Committee was shut.

Window panes of MSRTC bus heading to Lasalgaon from Manmad were smashed and efforts were made to set it on fire. There was 100% response in Igatpuri. Followers staged road blockade at Nanduri in Kalvan. The Bandh evoked 100% response at Nampur, Satana and Jaikheda villages in Satana taluka. There was also good response at Chandwad, Trimbakeshwar, Surgana, Sinnar, Deola, Nandgaon and Malegaon talukas.